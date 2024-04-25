Supplier Spotlights: Cantaloupe Inc., Dover Fueling Solutions & Franke Coffee Systems Americas

The Hershey Co.

After thousands of pet lovers across the country voted, Louie the Raccoon took home the title of Cadbury Bunny in The Hershey Co. brand's sixth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

As the grand prize winner, two-year-old Louie will have a starring role in the 2025 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts commercial and take home $7,000 in prize money.

Louie's owner, Jaime Arslan, rescued him in 2021 after he had been deemed unfit to live in the wild. The Miami-based raccoon is already known in the community for helping Arslan fundraise for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers through the creation of toe-paint art.

Throughout the month of March, the 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts featured a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram, a first for the annual competition. Pet-owners nationwide submitted their pets for consideration, with other notable nominees including Tober, a Polish rabbit; Little RedBird, a blind guinea pig; Luke, a cat with spinal bifida; and Chevelle, a Nigerian dwarf goat.

Louie joins fan-favorite past winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame: Crash the Rescue Cat (2023), Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022), Betty the Frog (2021), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020) and Henri the English Bulldog (2019).

Inline Plastics

Food packaging manufacturer Inline Plastics has pre-qualified all their products with the How2Recycle labeling system, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to the public.

According to Inline, the label is a significant milestone that will help processors and retailers properly label packaged fresh foods, as well as ensure consumers understand how to recycle or dispose of different types of packaging materials.

"We are excited to be part of the How2Recycle program and to be able to provide our customers with clear and accurate recycling information," said Carrie Cline, senior brand manager at Inline. "This is a reflection of our dedication to sustainability and our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment."

The pre-qualification process helps vet packages for brands, as the recyclability of structures can change due to product application, attachments and other factors by the brand or customer utilizing the material.

Companies must be active How2Recycle members to utilize the label on their package.