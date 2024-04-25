Supplier Spotlights: Cantaloupe Inc., Dover Fueling Solutions & Franke Coffee Systems Americas

National Retail Solutions, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, Performance Food Group and more also announced new initiatives and partnerships.
Amanda Koprowski
Cheq logo

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

[Read more: Supplier Spotlights: Core-Mark, Five Star Breaktime Solutions & Hussmann Corp.]

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe Inc. completed its acquisition of Cheq Lifestyle Technology Inc., a social payments platform primarily used by restaurants, cafés, bars and stadiums.

Cantaloupe anticipates the strategic investment will help its expansion into the large sports, entertainment and restaurant sectors with the addition of Cheq's comprehensive suite of self-service solutions, including an enterprise-grade point-of-sale (POS) platform, mobile ordering, socially connected payments, real-time reporting and remote support.

"The acquisition of CHEQ expands Cantaloupe's addressable market into a new and rapidly growing sector," said Ravi Venkatesan, Cantaloupe CEO. "There is tremendous synergy between both of our product lines and solutions that will grow our footprint across our combined customer base. We are excited to welcome the CHEQ team to the Cantaloupe family."

Founded in 2021, CHEQ's sports and entertainment clients include the Washington Commanders (NFL), Florida Panthers (NHL), Philadelphia Union (MLS), Miami Marlins (MLB), the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, and Loud & Live Festivals. 

Bulloch Technologies logo

Dover Fueling Solutions

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) acquired Bulloch Technologies, a Canadian provider of integrated point of sale (POS), forecourt control, and payment and loyalty solutions for fuel and convenience retailing. 

"We are excited to welcome Bulloch Technologies to the DFS family, a strategic move that enables us to provide our convenience store customers with a comprehensive POS solution spanning both the forecourt and in-store operations," said David Crouse, DFS president. "By joining forces, we're not only enhancing our technological capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and long-term growth."  

The company plans to integrate Bulloch's POS technology into DFS Anthem UX platform on the Wayne Ovation fuel dispensers, which will potentially benefit c-store operators through:

  • Efficiency: The integration may simplify daily processes and reduce complexity by removing the need for a third-party vendor.
  • Accelerated technology implementation: With all services consolidated to one company, updates can be more controlled and expedited.
  • Improved user experience: Customers will potentially benefit from a smoother experience and greater speeds at the pump.  
Franke Coffee Showroom Ribbon cutting

Franke Coffee Systems Americas

Earlier this year, Franke Coffee Systems Americas welcomed coffee operators, distributors and partners to its new showroom at the company's headquarters in Smyrna, Tenn. 

The manufacturer's new showroom is intended to create premium coffee experiences for customers, guests and visitors, as well as to reinforce the company's presence and penetration in the North American market.

[Read more: 2023 Category Captain for Foodservice/Hot Beverages: Franke Coffee Systems]

The showroom's design, floorplan, lighting and furnishings were chosen to create a natural guidance to engage visitors, while generous spacing ensures there is freedom of movement to explore each machine and its capabilities. 

The showroom also provides firsthand access to Franke's A-Line portfolio of fully automatic coffee machines, from the compact A400 Fresh Brew to the A1000 FLEX, through to the semi-automatic S700 which allows visitors a more hands-on approach to creating barista-quality milk foam. Franke additionally included the ability to see the company's signature coffee technologies, including iQFlow, FoamMaster, CleanMaster and Franke Digital Services.

Cadbury Bunny 2024 winner Louie the Raccoon

The Hershey Co.

After thousands of pet lovers across the country voted, Louie the Raccoon took home the title of Cadbury Bunny in The Hershey Co. brand's sixth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. 

As the grand prize winner, two-year-old Louie will have a starring role in the 2025 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts commercial and take home $7,000 in prize money.

Louie's owner, Jaime Arslan, rescued him in 2021 after he had been deemed unfit to live in the wild. The Miami-based raccoon is already known in the community for helping Arslan fundraise for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers through the creation of toe-paint art.

[Read more: Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Candy: The Hershey Co.]

Throughout the month of March, the 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts featured a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram, a first for the annual competition. Pet-owners nationwide submitted their pets for consideration, with other notable nominees including Tober, a Polish rabbit; Little RedBird, a blind guinea pig; Luke, a cat with spinal bifida; and Chevelle, a Nigerian dwarf goat.

Louie joins fan-favorite past winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame: Crash the Rescue Cat (2023), Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022), Betty the Frog (2021), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020) and Henri the English Bulldog (2019).

Inline Plastics

Food packaging manufacturer Inline Plastics has pre-qualified all their products with the How2Recycle labeling system, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to the public.

According to Inline, the label is a significant milestone that will help processors and retailers properly label packaged fresh foods, as well as ensure consumers understand how to recycle or dispose of different types of packaging materials.

"We are excited to be part of the How2Recycle program and to be able to provide our customers with clear and accurate recycling information," said Carrie Cline, senior brand manager at Inline. "This is a reflection of our dedication to sustainability and our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment."

The pre-qualification process helps vet packages for brands, as the recyclability of structures can change due to product application, attachments and other factors by the brand or customer utilizing the material.

Companies must be active How2Recycle members to utilize the label on their package.

AMS Energy Technologies PAGS concept model

National Retail Solutions

National Retail Solutions (NRS) partnered with AMS Energy Technologies Inc. to become the POS provider for AMS Energy's portable aboveground stations (PAGS). 

In response to the decline of the traditional gas station, even as fuel consumption remains high, PAGS technology offers the only aboveground fuel delivery system approved for retail use in the United States.

[Read more: National Retail Solutions Teams With Uber to Support Independent Retailers]

The partnership with NRS will integrate the company's gas pump-integrated POS systems, as well as interior models inside convenience stores nestled between the fuel dispensers in AMS Energy's C-PAGS model, bridging the accessibility gap in local communities and ensuring access to fresh local produce and other essentials.

"This collaboration with AMS Energy Technologies is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovative solutions in the retail industry," said Elie Y. Katz, NRS CEO. "By providing our gas pump-integrated POS systems to AMS Energy's [PAGS], we are not only enhancing the fueling experience but also supporting local communities and promoting environmental sustainability."

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions

OPW acquired Transchem Group, one of the largest suppliers of cleaning, water and site management solutions for the car wash industry. 

As a result of the transaction, Transchem will become part of OPW's Vehicle Wash Solutions platform, which also includes brands such as PDQ, Belanger and Innovative Control Systems.

"At Transchem, we pride ourselves on building true long-term partnerships with our customers, and we are excited to join a company that shares the same values," said Nathan Ewing, president of Transchem. "OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions is the perfect partner to continue driving Transchem's growth and maintaining high standards of customer service for our existing and new customers."

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Transchem offers a variety of chemical and cleaning products including premium brands, such as Turtle Wax Pro and Autolux chemistry; True Vue 2 chemical management; ClearWash water reclaim systems; and Soax pressure washers. The company also offers private label and custom chemical blending solutions, as well as Digital Mosaic, a technology platform that helps car wash operators manage their subscriptions and loyalty programs.

Dinamita Starry Shrimp

PepsiCo Inc.

As part of its commitment to food access and social responsibility, PepsiCo dedicated $100,000 toward "Stir it Up," a cooking competition and fundraiser. More than 800 people, along with multiple retailers and suppliers, came together at the event to raise more than $560,000 to help benefit the FMI Foundation.  

The FMI Foundation delivers research, education and resources in the areas of health and well-being, food safety, nutrition, diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and workforce/labor. 

As part of the lead up to the competition, the company collaborated with accomplished chef Michael Symon, star of Food Network's "Burgers, Brew & 'Que." He helped captain the PepsiCo team at the FMI Midwinter Conference in Marco Island, Fla., and execute two of PepsiCo's newly created recipes: a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Lemonade Mocktail, and a sweet and spice shrimp recipe utilizing Doritos Dinamita and Starry soda.

Performance Food Group Co.

Performance Food Group Co. (PFG) entered into a partnership with The Hershey Co. to incorporate a variety of well-known Hershey products into its desserts. It is the first food distribution company to enter into such a collaboration with the storied candy company.

[Read more: Performance Food Group Launches Second Enterprise Associate Resource Group]

Select products in PFG's premium line of dessert offerings, Sweet Encore, will now feature Hershey ingredients including chocolate, caramel, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Pieces and Heath Bar bits.

"Hershey's is a trusted, well-known brand with a rich tradition that consumers love," said George Holm, PFG chairman and CEO. "We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to providing our customers access to our top-quality desserts products that include Hershey's ingredients."

Sweet Encore desserts that incorporate Hershey products will have cobranded product packaging. Merchandising materials will be provided to help PFG's customers highlight the ingredients used in the offerings.

Sonny's Enterprises logo

Sonny's Enterprises

Car wash equipment manufacturer Sonny's Enterprises closed on its acquisitions of Calgary, Calif.-based Washtech and Edmonton, Calif.-based Wash Pros.   

Washtech and Wash Pros are full-line car wash equipment and supply distributors serving their respective local markets. Each offers a comprehensive line of equipment and services for self-service, in-bay and tunnel car wash operators. 

"We are thrilled to continue to best serve our customers by leveraging the wide range of products and services that Sonny's provides," said Todd Teolis, president of Wash Pros and Washtech. "By merging our regional expertise with Sonny's leadership position in carwash innovation and manufacturing, we are well-positioned to continue delivering top-quality products and services to support our customers."

Post-transaction, Washtech and Wash Pros will continue to be led by the same management team for the clients it serves.

