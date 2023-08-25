Supplier Spotlights: Circana, Liquid Barcodes & Old Trapper

Old Trapper
Old Trapper entered into several partnerships with various sports leagues and outdoor events.
The company first continued its longstanding agreement with the Big 12 Conference as the official beef jerky of the Big 12. It will serve as presenting sponsor of Big 12 Football Media Days and Big 12 Basketball Media Days, as well as the Big 12 Football Studio Show on the Big 12 Now channel on ESPN+.
The sponsorship also provides Old Trapper with continued visibility across Big 12 championship events and additional engagement through official Big 12 social and digital channels. The brand will have exposure on the Longhorn Network and also within regular-season football coaches' shows across member institutions.
Old Trapper next became a founding partner and official beef jerky of SlamBall League: Series 6. Throughout the 2023 season, Old Trapper product, messaging and signage will be incorporated on broadcast, digital and social media platforms of SlamBall on ESPN.
As a founding partner, Old Trapper will also be highlighted on TV visible signs during the 96 games at Cox Pavilion and be featured on the starting lineups of each game. Additionally, Old Trapper signage, product placement and logo will be highlighted both during live events and online.
Old Trapper rounded out July by becoming the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of North American Whitetail TV (NAW), which will incorporate the company's messaging and signage into the set of every Big Buck Profile segment.
Celebrating its 20th year, NAW is one of the longest-running shows on outdoor television. Programming is focused entirely on the pursuit of America's big game species.
Throughout the 2023-24 programming, Old Trapper beef jerky will be used and identified in North American Whitetail hunt segments, Dr. Deer segments and Build Your Own Deer Factory segments. NAW will also incorporate Old Trapper promotional efforts into digital and print delivery. Old Trapper will also host a special sweepstake opportunity that will run through the end of the year and be promoted both at the end of each episode and through NAW digital channels.
PDI Technologies
Vehicle Payment Solutions provider Car IQ Inc. entered into an agreement with PDI Technologies to utilize the latter's mobile payment technology to process cardless payments via the mPAY application.
Car IQ Pay acceptance in the PDI network gives fleets the ability to transact at thousands of merchant locations to purchase fuel and other items at convenience stores, while also providing them a greater number of choices when it comes to fueling their vehicles and making c-store purchases, the companies stated.
The partnership will also give drivers access to preferred merchant locations across the country who are already integrated into PDI, in addition to allowing PDI to repurpose the Car IQ Pay proprietary payment network into its existing portfolio of merchants.
"Expanding into the Car IQ network is a strategic benefit for our c-store and fuel customers," said Mike Melson, senior vice president and general manager, payments and loyalty at PDI. "The ability to simplify the payment process for purchases gives retailers direct access to commercial drivers. Retailers can identify and communicate with fleets via targeted offers based on vehicle data and driver behavior."