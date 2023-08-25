Supplier Spotlights: Circana, Liquid Barcodes & Old Trapper

Liquid Barcodes

Liquid Barcodes received an equity investment and capital infusion by Norwegian-based Viking Venture, an experienced firm in the business-to-business SaaS space.

Liquid Barcodes plans to establish a hub U.S. headquarters office with a team of additional resources for sales, marketing and customer success positions. The company also plans to use the capital infusion from Viking to further increase product development resources to enhance loyalty and subscription solutions.

Going forward, Joar Welde, partner at Viking Venture, will serve as Liquid Barcodes' chairman of the board, while Bob Stein, current chairman and a convenience store industry veteran, will continue to serve as a board member.

Liquid Barcodes provides loyalty and subscription programs to retailers around the globe, including 7-Eleven Inc., Circle K, Reitan Convenience, Sunshine Gasoline and United Pacific (dba Rocket).

Mars Wrigley

Mars Wrigley recently reached two major milestones in its general and ice cream operations.

First, Mars Ice Cream has set a bar to grow the business to $1 billion by 2030. With the company producing some of the best known brands in the U.S. in the novelty ice cream category — including Snicker's, M&M's and Twix frozen treats — Mars anticipates it will be in a good position to take advantage of the global ice cream market, which is projected to hit $104.96 billion by 2029 by Fortune Business Insights.

"At Mars, we see an opportunity to grow our ice cream business not only in North America, but around the globe," said Anton Vincent, president at Mars Wrigley North America and newly appointed head of Mars Ice Cream globally. "We're innovating with a focus on product and purpose, and expanding our global manufacturing capabilities to ensure we can meet rapidly rising consumer demand."

Mars Wrigley also just celebrated its 50th anniversary in Chattanooga, Tenn., where its plant is the sole maker of certain varieties of Life Savers and Altoids, producing more than 35,000 metric tonnes of mints across the brands.

The company completed a $4 million investment upgrade of the Chattanooga plant in March, positioning the site to play a key role in Mars' gum and mints business. It provides more than 400 jobs in the area and supports numerous local nonprofit organizations, including the Chattanooga Food Bank, the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army, among others.

"Everything we do at the Mars Chattanooga site is about our people and our associate well-being," said Jason Schierling, manager of the Chattanooga plant. "They have not only made a tremendous impact on our business but have supported each other and the community. I am so proud of our people, this community and Mars' positive impact on society here in Tennessee."