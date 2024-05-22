Supplier Spotlights: D&S Car Wash Supply, GSTV, The Hershey Co. & NexChapter

Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe and Monumental Markets teamed up to enhance operational efficiency and address critical challenges in the latter's 500-plus micro market and pantry locations.

Monumental Markets will utilize Cantaloupe's Seed Markets platform to help streamline operations, improve scheduling and elevate the guest experience.

"Seed Markets provides a complete platform that seamlessly integrates a customer's various hardware providers into one view, enabling significant time and cost savings in service visits, inventory management, route scheduling and reporting," said Ravi Venkatesan, Cantaloupe CEO. "We're thrilled to implement our solutions into Monumental Markets' business to enhance their operational efficiency and drive growth for their business."

Monumental Markets had previously encountered difficulties managing two separate micro market systems and one OCS pantry system, which resulted in challenges with month-end subsidy billing, inventory management and route scheduling. To address these issues and gain better visibility into their business, Monumental Markets sought a more streamlined solution and chose Seed Markets as its new platform.

According to Cantaloupe, the adaptation has led to improved operations, reduced manual labor and better overall efficiency for the company.

D&H United Fueling Solutions

Gilbarco Veeder-Root recognized D&H United Fueling Solutions, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, as a recipient of its 2023 Circle of Excellence Award.

The Circle of Excellence Award is bestowed upon distributors demonstrating outstanding performance in critical areas such as year-over-year revenue growth and leadership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root branded products and services.

"We are thrilled to receive Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Circle of Excellence Award," stated Tracy Long, D&H United CEO. "This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering superior fuel management solutions to our valued customers. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Gilbarco Veeder-Root and their continued support in our pursuit of excellence."