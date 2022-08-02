SurgePays Cryptocurrency Service

SurgePays Inc. completed an update of its software platform that now allows convenience stores on its network to sell certain cryptocurrencies to customers without a bank account or credit card. The update, released in January, enable stores to offer cash sales of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin without using an ATM or other costly and space-consuming equipment. A store clerk can facilitate the purchase of between $50 to $1,499 of cryptocurrency. Customers receive receipts with simple instructions for how to load purchased coins into their digital wallet of choice. The SurgePays blockchain platform performs more than 20,000 secure daily transactions of underbanked financial services across an 8,000-plus retail store network.