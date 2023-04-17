Sweet Cinnamon Rolls & Coffee House Muffins

Prairie City Bakery is offering a new bulk Sweet Cinnamon Roll, a sweet treat layered with cinnamon and a generous dollop of cream cheese icing on top. According to the company, the Sweet Cinnamon Rolls are fresh-frozen for maximum freshness and convenience, and come packed in a four-count tray, with 10 trays to a case. Prairie City also introduces a new product line, Coffee House Muffins, which are available in two classic flavors: Blueberry and Banana Nut. The muffins are made using real fruit and come individually wrapped with a 45-day shelf life from thaw.