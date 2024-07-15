Ferrara Candy Co.'s SweeTARTS brand introduces a new take on its soft and chewy SweeTARTS Rope with the SweeTARTS MEGA Rope. Filled with "mega" amounts of tart filling surrounded by a sweet and smooth licorice, the candy rope is available in Twisted Rainbow Punch flavor and features unique packaging. The new product is a permanent addition to SweeTARTS' existing line of candies and is now available for purchase at retail locations nationwide. SweeTARTS Mega Rope comes in 1.32-ounce packs for a suggested retail price between $1.49 to $1.99.