Swipeby Social Media Content Creator

Swipeby presents its new Social Media Content Creator, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Intended for brick and mortar businesses and restaurants, the creation tool takes business information like opening hours, best sellers and consumer behavior into consideration to develop relevant posts. It can continually create new content that is planned up to two weeks in advance so the business owner can review, request edits and approve for posting. Any post that hasn't been approved will be texted to the owner 48 hours in advance for review. The new functionality joins Swipeby's AI-based Direct Message Manager, which can answer questions and comments that are sent to companies' Facebook and Instagram direct message accounts.