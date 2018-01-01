Swisher Sweets Banana Smash cigarillos, the brand’s popular blend of banana and strawberry flavors, is back and here to stay. No longer a limited-edition product, Swisher Sweets Banana Smash cigarillos can now be purchased year-round. Available in a resealable two-count pouch with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee, they are ready for shipment to stores nationwide. Swisher Sweets cigarillos are offered in “Save on 2”, “2 for 99¢” and “2 for $1.49” price options.