Swisher Sweets BLK Tip Cigarillos Wine

Swisher Sweets BLK Tip Cigarillos, a Swisher brand, introduces a new Wine variety. The product is designed to provide a wine taste and aroma unlike any other cigar with its fusion of hand-selected, air- and fire-cured tobaccos that deliver a hands-down unique experience, according to the maker. Swisher Sweets BLK Tip Cigarillos combine high quality and convenience in unforgettable blends, from the easy draw of its signature black tip to the intense aroma and smooth taste that keeps customers coming back for more, the company noted. Packaged in a resealable two-count pouch with the "Sealed Fresh" guarantee, the new Wine variety is being offered in "2 for 99¢", "Save on 2" and "2 for $1.49" options and single-sale impulse displays. Other flavor varieties in the line include Smooth, Grape, Cherry and Berry.