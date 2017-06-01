Swisher Sweets announces the release of a limited-edition twist on its classic mango cigarillos. The new Swisher Sweets Limited Edition Boozy Mango cigarillos pair the company’s popular mango flavor with the tropical sweetness of guava. Swisher Sweets Boozy Mango is available for a limited time in a resealable two-count pouch with the brand's “Sealed Fresh” guarantee and is ready for shipment to stores nationwide. The product is being offered in “Save on 2", “2 for 99 cents” and “2 for $1.49” price options.