Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite is now available as a limited-edition cigarillo, providing a blend of cherry and black cherry sweetness. Ideal for the summer season, Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite cigarillos come in a resealable two-count pouch with the brand's "Sealed Fresh" guarantee. The new product is being offered in "2 for 99¢", "Save on 2", "2 for $1.29" and "2 for $1.49" pricing options.