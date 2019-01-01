Press enter to search
Close search

Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite

The limited-edition cigarillo offers a blend of cherry and black cherry flavors.
Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite

Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite is now available as a limited-edition cigarillo, providing a blend of cherry and black cherry sweetness. Ideal for the summer season, Swisher Sweets Cherry Dynamite cigarillos come in a resealable two-count pouch with the brand's "Sealed Fresh" guarantee. The new product is being offered in "2 for 99¢", "Save on 2", "2 for $1.29" and "2 for $1.49" pricing options. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s VELO

VELO Nicotine Pouches
Crunchmaster Grain-Free Crackers

Crunchmaster Grain-Free Crackers