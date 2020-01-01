Swisher Sweets Collectible Summer Pouches

Swisher Sweets Collectible Summer PouchesFour unique Fourth of July-themed designs are available for a limited time.
The classic and satisfying smoke of Swisher Sweets Original Red is being dressed up in four new colors to start summer off with a bang. Swisher Sweets Original Red collectible summer pouches are available for a limited time in four unique Fourth of July-themed designs. The seasonal-design pouches come in a variety of market-driven price points and will begin shipping nationwide in June, while supplies last.