Swisher Sweets Collectible Summer Pouches

Four unique Fourth of July-themed designs are available for a limited time.
Swisher Sweets Original Red Collectible Summer Pouches

The classic and satisfying smoke of Swisher Sweets Original Red is being dressed up in four new colors to start summer off with a bang. Swisher Sweets Original Red collectible summer pouches are available for a limited time in four unique Fourth of July-themed designs. The seasonal-design pouches come in a variety of market-driven price points and will begin shipping nationwide in June, while supplies last. 

