Advertisement
06/25/2021

Swisher Sweets "Life Is Sweet" Contest

The promotion launches alongside new limited-edition Swisher Sweets Red packaging.
Swisher Sweets "Life is Sweet" Contest

Swisher Sweets launched the "Life Is Sweet" contest in honor of its new limited-edition Swisher Sweets Red packaging. From now through Aug. 27, adult consumers can upload a photo or video with a caption describing why they are the No. 1 Swisher Sweets fan by visiting swishersweets.com/pages/lifeissweet or by scanning a QR code found on all limited-edition Life Is Sweet packaging or contest point-of-sale materials. Fans can win one of five biweekly prizes of $2,500, or the grand prize of a 2021 luxury sports utility vehicle plus $25,000 cash and the title of Swisher Sweets' No. 1 fan. The grand-prize winner will be notified on or around Sept. 17 and be featured on swishersweets.com in the Swisher Sweets Hall of Fame. 

Other Popular Products

Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte

Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte
Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion

Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion
Rich's Plant-Based Pizza Doughs, Crusts and Flatbread

Rich's Plant-Based Pizza Doughs, Crusts & Flatbread
Advertisement