Swisher Sweets "Life is Sweet" Contest

Swisher Sweets launched the "Life Is Sweet" contest in honor of its new limited-edition Swisher Sweets Red packaging. From now through Aug. 27, adult consumers can upload a photo or video with a caption describing why they are the No. 1 Swisher Sweets fan by visiting swishersweets.com/pages/lifeissweet or by scanning a QR code found on all limited-edition Life Is Sweet packaging or contest point-of-sale materials. Fans can win one of five biweekly prizes of $2,500, or the grand prize of a 2021 luxury sports utility vehicle plus $25,000 cash and the title of Swisher Sweets' No. 1 fan. The grand-prize winner will be notified on or around Sept. 17 and be featured on swishersweets.com in the Swisher Sweets Hall of Fame.