Swisher Sweets Limited-Edition Coco Blue

Swisher Sweets Coco Blue cigarillos are the latest limited-edition release from the brand. The cigarillos feature the flavors of tangy blueberry and creamy coconut. Available for a limited time while supplies last, Swisher Sweets Coco Blue come in a resealable two-count pouch with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee. They are ready for shipment to stores nationwide. The product is offered in “2 for 99¢”, “Save on 2” and “2 for $1.49” price options.