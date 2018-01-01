Press enter to search
Swisher Sweets Limited-Edition Coco Blue

Cigarillos feature the flavors of tangy blueberry and creamy coconut.

Swisher Sweets Coco Blue cigarillos are the latest limited-edition release from the brand. The cigarillos feature the flavors of tangy blueberry and creamy coconut. Available for a limited time while supplies last, Swisher Sweets Coco Blue come in a resealable two-count pouch with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee. They are ready for shipment to stores nationwide. The product is offered in “2 for 99¢”, “Save on 2” and “2 for $1.49” price options.

