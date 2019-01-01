The Swisher Sweets mini cigarillo line now includes the tasty blends of Sticky Sweets and Green Sweets. The mini cigarillos offer the same great taste and freshness of Swisher Sweets cigarillos, yet in smaller packages perfect for a quick smoke, according to the brand. The Sticky Sweets variety features a refreshing blend of caramel and peach, while the Green Sweets variety is created using naturally mild candela leaf that offers a distinctive green color, pleasant aroma and slow burn for an easy, sweet smoke. All Swisher Sweets mini cigarillos come in a resealable three-count foil pouch with the "Sealed Fresh" guarantee.