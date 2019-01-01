Swisher Sweets Silver cigarillos offer everything customers love about Swisher Sweets, but without the sweet, according to the maker. The special blend provides a fresh option for customers in the mood for an unsweet smoke. Swisher Sweets Silver deliver a smooth, rich taste created by master tobacco blenders. Available for shipment to stores nationwide, the product comes in a resealable two-count pouch with the "Sealed Fresh" guarantee, and is offered in "2 for 99¢", "Save on 2", "2 for $1.29" and "2 for $1.49" price options.