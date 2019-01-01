Swisher Sweets SilverThe unsweet cigarillo is now part of the brand's classic lineup.
Swisher Sweets Silver cigarillos offer everything customers love about Swisher Sweets, but without the sweet, according to the maker. The special blend provides a fresh option for customers in the mood for an unsweet smoke. Swisher Sweets Silver deliver a smooth, rich taste created by master tobacco blenders. Available for shipment to stores nationwide, the product comes in a resealable two-count pouch with the "Sealed Fresh" guarantee, and is offered in "2 for 99¢", "Save on 2", "2 for $1.29" and "2 for $1.49" price options.