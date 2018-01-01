Swisher Sweets Swerve Cigarillos

New from Swisher Sweets, Swerve limited-edition cigarillos provide the perfect mixture of sweet and tart with a blend of strawberry and margarita flavors, according to the brand. Swisher Sweets Swerve are available for a limited time, while supplies last, in resealable two-count pouches with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee, and ready for shipment to stores nationwide. The product is offered in “2 for 99¢”, “Save on 2” and “2 for $1.49” options. Additional limited-edition tastes from Swisher Sweets are expected throughout 2018, the brand noted.