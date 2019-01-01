Symphony RetailAI & InContext Solutions Partnership

Symphony RetailAI, a global provider of AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers, is partnering with InContext Solutions, a global leader in 3-D simulation software and virtual shopping insights for retail. The new partnership supports Symphony RetailAI’s agile merchandising initiative and allows retailers to identify, design and test category and store layouts in an AI-enabled virtual environment. According to the companies, this alliance also significantly reduces the time and expenses traditionally associated with these processes, while increasing the accuracy and customer value.