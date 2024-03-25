SymphonyAI Copilot Systems

SymphonyAI introduces its suite of software copilots for retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers: the Category Manager Copilot and Demand Planner Copilot systems. Both systems use SymphonyAI's Retail LLM to support their queries, summarize relevant information, and generate insights into supply chain data and promotion results. Both can understand the context of users' questions or ask for clarity when needed. The Category Manager can also identify performance-affecting factors to generate the best recommendations and remove manual tasks such as report and dashboard creation by automatically generating visuals and narratives, while the Demand Planner can drill into data to drive more informed decisions and provide details behind analysis for full transparency to users.