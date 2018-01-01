Taco Bell Diablo Tortilla Chips

Taco Bell recently introduced its iconic sauce packet flavors (Classic, Mild and Fire) in a tortilla chip form to great success. Now, Taco Bell is debuting limited-edition Diablo Tortilla Chips that feature the distinct flavors of its Diablo sauce packet, with a kick of hot peppers and a hint of lime. Diablo Tortilla Chips will first be available exclusively at participating 7-Eleven stores through Oct. 31, and then will be available at additional convenience stores and grocery stores through November. Standing out from the crowd, Diablo Tortilla Chips are black, with natural vegetable juice creating the dark color. Sold in 3.5-ounce bags, the chips also are vegan, kosher, and gluten free.