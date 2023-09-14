Barcel USA introduces its latest Takis flavor innovation, Dragon Sweet Chili. A 2022 Canadian Product of the Year award winner, the rolled tortilla chip's new variety features the product's classic intensity underlined with sweet heat to create a sweet and spicy flavor combination. As part of its continued partnership with TerraCycle, all Takis Dragon Sweet Chili packaging can be recycled. Customers may do so by either creating an account on TerraCycle.com, signing up for the Takis Snacks Free Recycling Program or by mailing in their Takis packaging with the provided prepaid shipping label.