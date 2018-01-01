Tampico Beverages Brand Refresh

Tampico Beverages has launched a brand refresh that includes an updated logo, a new look and feel across its family of fruit-flavored juice drink products, and a refresh of its website and social media channels. This refresh of Tampico’s brand and labeling is designed to have a more fun aesthetic. The new logo features juice droplets emanating from the Tampico name, to symbolize a burst of flavor, with the letter “o” converted to a smile to convey the fun found in Tampico juice drinks. Branded activations, dubbed “Tampico Tuesdays,” will continue every Tuesday through May 1. Brand ambassadors will surprise locals in seven cities with exclusive Tampico wristbands and roaming mobile billboards designed to look like larger-than-life bottles of Tampico. Events will take place in select public spaces in major cities, including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and New Jersey.