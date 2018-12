Tastykake Winter Limited-Time Offerings

Available through March 8, 2019, Tastykake's limited-time winter offerings include the Chocolate Mint Glazed Pie, available in individual 4.5-ounce packages for a suggested retail price of $1.79; and Maple Sweet Rolls, available in 14.4-ounce boxes (six rolls per box) for a suggested price of $2.99. The seasonal treat lineup also includes Red Velvet and Salted Caramel Mini Donuts in 11.5-ounce and 10-ounce bags, respectively, with a suggested price of $2.99 each.