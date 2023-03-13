Tate's Bake Shop introduced Cookie Bark, bite-sized pieces of Tate's chocolate chip cookies covered in chocolate and toppings. It debuts in two variations: Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt and Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Drizzle. This latest addition reflects Tate's ongoing focus to meet the expanding snack preferences of their fans and joins other recent offerings such as vegan cookies as well as seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice and Blueberry Crisp, according to the company. Tate's Cookie Bark retails for $6.49 per 6-ounce pouch and has been certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union.