Tate's Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Tate's Bake Shop introduced Pumpkin Spice Cookies, a new seasonal, limited-edition flavor. Featuring creamy white chocolate chips, the cookies are the ideal crispy and satisfying treat to transition into fall. Pumpkin Spice Cookies join a variety of seasonal flavors, including Tate's Blueberry Crisp, Key Lime Coconut, and Gingersnap cookies. The brand is known for its signature thin, crispy, buttery chocolate chip cookies. They are available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.99. The cookies are certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union.