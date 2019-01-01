Press enter to search
The units use direct thermal printing technology to print barcode labels, tags and receipts.
Brother Mobile Solutions introduces the TD 4 Desktop Thermal Printer Series, which was designed with "supply chain-ready" functionality for printing barcode labels, tags and receipts for virtually any application in retail and other fast-paced environments. The initial launch includes TD 4-inch printer models that use direct thermal printing technology. This will be closely followed by thermal transfer printing models with similar high-performance specifications, and then additional higher performance platforms (including RFID) later in 2019, according to the company. The precision-built printers incorporate reliable, hassle-free thermal printing technology and a wide selection of thermal media, including standard, premium, fast dry and waterproof receipt paper, as well as paper and synthetic labels.

