TeaZa Healthy Dip Pouches

TeaZa Healthy Dip launched a new pouch size for its tobacco-alternative dip pouches. The new pouch size is an easy-to-use 0.7 grams each for all flavors, except for its extra-strength flavors Mango Habanero and Bangin' Black Cherry, which are 1 gram each. TeaZa is a nutritional energy supplement that uses powerful tea cut herbs and vitamins packed into a biodegradable pouch to be "dipped" (placed between the lip and gum) or seeped in water for a flavorful, stimulating experience. The smaller pouches will continue to sport the same eye-catching Pucks & Bags packaging, which includes 10 pouches per puck and 25 pouches per bag. Retail displays are available as a 10-pack tray or 80-count floor display.