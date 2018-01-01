Tecate Light 7-Ounce Bottle Pack

Tecate Light is adding a new 7-ounce bottle 20-pack to its range of premium imported beer package options this summer. Consumers can beat the heat with the 7-ounce bottle that offers just the right amount of crisp and refreshing Tecate Light, according to the brand. Launching in June 2018, the 20-pack will be available to consumers in Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and select areas of California. The launch will be supported by displays, dynamic point-of-sale in both English and Spanish, on-premise sampling events, and halo support from television advertising.