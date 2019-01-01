Tecate Titanium is a 7.5-percent ABV brew in a 24-ounce single-serve can created specifically for sale in licensed off-premise accounts, specifically convenience stores. With a bold, yet refreshing taste that packs a punch, Tecate Titanium aims to capitalize on the continuing growth of Mexican imports and on the sizeable opportunity for high-ABV brews in cans in the convenience channel. The launch program will include out-of-home advertising, radio, digital and social media in Tecate's top markets, as well as high-impact merchandising materials and consumer sampling (where legal) to drive trial and awareness.