Texas Born Cooks Up Limited-Time Offers for Every Meal

Three seasonal items are available now through April at participating TXB locations:

Spinach, Mushroom and Egg Breakfast Quesadilla: A crispy grilled flour tortilla with perfectly sautéed spinach and mushrooms, and fluffy, freshly cracked eggs mixed with cheese, available for $6.29 each.

Waffle Hash Brown: Crispy, locally sourced potatoes are cooked to make the perfect crunch. Each hash brown sells for just $1.99.

Lent-friendly Shrimp Poppers and Plates: Arriving just in time for the Lenten season, these juicy, jumbo shrimp are battered and flavored to perfection. Poppers are available for $5.99 while plates are priced at $7.99.

"TXB wanted to kick off the year with fresh and better-for-you breakfast, lunch and dinner options for our guests to enjoy," said Anna Felz, marketing & brand manager at TXB. "All of these items were carefully crafted and are full of locally sourced ingredients, right here from Texas."

The hearty, on-the-go meals are designed to be more than the typical convenience store offerings as part TXB's goal to provide guests with fresh meals that are convenient and directly competitive with restaurant-quality menu items daily. TXB has a larger initiative to "Leave 'em Better" by sourcing delicious, locally sourced ingredients from around Texas, the company said.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB operates more than 47 c-stores and food markets throughout Texas and Oklahoma that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. It offers more than 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products that features salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more.