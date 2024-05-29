 Skip to main content

think! Minis Protein Snack Bars

The sweets-flavored line will include three flavors inspired by Girl Scout cookies and activities.
think Chocolate Chip Minis Protein Snack Bar
Glanbia Performance Nutrition's brand think! launches its new Minis Protein Snack Bars in seven flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut and Chocolate Almond Brownie. The line also included three exclusive Girl Scout Cookie-inspired options: Girl Scout Adventurefuls, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter and Girl Scout S'mores. The Minis come in at only 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar and are gluten free, with no artificial flavors or colors. The line will become available starting in Summer 2024, with most flavors sold in single or eight-count options for $1.19 or $8.49, respectively. The Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut and Chocolate Almond Brownie flavors will come exclusively as singles.   

