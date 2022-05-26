The Three Rs of Digital Transformation

It seems like a day doesn't go by without talking about the digital journey, and not just in the convenience channel. While technology is exciting and finding new landing spots along the digital journey only adds to that excitement, it's important to remember what is driving all these mechanics — people. Whether it is the consumer or the associate, people are the No. 1 component of any digital transformation.

During a recent webinar hosted by Convenience Store News, Brent Puzak, vice president of solutions consulting at Titan Cloud, went so far as to cite people as the first step of any successful digital transformation. Choosing the right people and making sure they understand what their roles are and why they’re coming to work every day is of the utmost importance. "People are the core," he said.

Second to people? The right process, and then the right systems.

"If you don't have the right people in place, if you don't have the right processes and systems, then you won't be able to deliver on your digital transformation journey in a timely manner," Puzak advised.

When you think about it, people are really at the center of everything a convenience retailer does. From sponsoring Little League teams and supporting local charities to offering employees ownership stock, the channel's DNA is rooted in people. But sometimes it's easy to get distracted from that fact.