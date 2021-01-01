Targeting mindful snackers looking for low-carb, zero-sugar snacks that don’t sacrifice great taste, Thrive Jerky introduces a line of premium-tasting jerky with no sugar. Thrive Zero Sugar Jerky comes in four varieties: Original Beef, Original Turkey, Sea Salt Beef, and Sweet & Spicy Pork. The jerky is made with a proprietary blend of spices and seasonings and Stevia extract for sweetening. It is the first jerky brand approved by the USDA to sweeten with Stevia rather than sugar. The final result is superior taste, excellent texture and zero sugar, according to the company.