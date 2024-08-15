Throne Sport Coffee launches in the beverage cooler. New to the ready-to-drink market, Throne targets active adults and athletes with beverages combining 150 milligrams of natural caffeine with vitamins, electrolytes and branched-chain amino acids. The "Coffee+" formula also includes natural flavors and sweeteners but with low calories and sugar. Made with premium arabica beans, the initial 11-ounce offering is available in four flavors: Mocha Java, Salted Caramel, French Vanilla and Black. Throne Sport Coffee is now available in more than 2,600 Casey's General Stores locations in 17 states.