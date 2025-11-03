Toast Retail is a comprehensive food and beverage retail solution that is designed to help businesses, including convenience stores, operate faster and more efficiently, modernize inventory management and create delightful guest experiences. Toast Retail offers retailers: mobile-first technology with SmartScan, which takes a new SKU from scan to shelf in seconds; smart inventory planning with historical sales data; SNAP EBT payment processing; tools for a faster checkout experience; and thorough retail hardware support. Toast Retail also features partnerships with Vroom Delivery for convenience store online ordering and CityHive for wine and spirits e-commerce.