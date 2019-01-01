Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover Corp., launched the Tokheim Quantium 510M fuel dispenser series. This next generation of the Quantium family is led by the Quantium 510M FHR fuel dispenser with full hose retraction, which builds on the same look and feel of today’s Quantium 510 fuel dispenser but with the added benefit of an enriched dispenser head. The new dispenser head will be standard across the range and allow customers to easily upgrade from the typical LCD display to a VGA media display by simply changing the screen and the door. Also in the new series is the Quantium 510M SHR fuel dispenser with semi-hose retraction, featuring innovative modifications such as double bump piping to dramatically increase dispenser maintainability. Other offerings in the line include the Quantium 510M AdBlue fuel dispenser and the Quantium 510M liquified petroleum gas (LPG) fuel dispenser.