On Top Soft Whip Beverage Topping is a drinkable, ready-to-use whipped topping that has a sweet cream flavor and light texture, allowing for delicious layering on beverages, according to maker Rich's Foodservice. The topping floats on top of beverages rather than immediately dissolving, adding visual appeal. The topping comes in a 19-ounce pourable carton and can be used immediately after shaking. On Top Soft Whip Topping can add customization to beverages that do not typically get topped, such as cold brew coffee, iced tea and soda floats. The product contains no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors and flavors.