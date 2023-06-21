Sparkling water brand Topo Chico taps into nostalgic flavors and childhood favorites for its new line, Topo Chico Sabores. The collection comes in three spring-fresh flavors: Blueberry with a hint of hibiscus extract, Tangerine with a hint of ginger extract, and Lime with a hint of mint extract. Each option is made with real fruit juice and is free of added sugars and artificial ingredients. Each serving runs between five and 15 calories. The retail price per individual can is $1.50, while the price for a four-pack is $4.49.