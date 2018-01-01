General Mills Convenience is bringing one of America’s favorite snack items — Totino’s Pizza Rolls — to the foodservice area of convenience stores. Totino's Pizza Rolls are small bites of pepperoni pizza rolled in a snackable crust. New packaging, exclusive to convenience stores, features two opening options for easy, on-the-go eating. Shipped frozen, Totino’s Pizza Rolls are easy for convenience store staff to prep and package in-store, according to the company. The frozen pizza rolls can be warmed in-house, packaged in the convenient grab-and-go container, and placed in a warmer or hot holding area. The suggested retail price is $1.99. General Mills is also offering a number of point-of-sale marketing materials, such as window clings and shelf tags.