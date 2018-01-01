Tranquini Relaxation Drink

Beverage brand Tranquini has partnered with Cascadia Managing Brands for a U.S. expansion of the relaxation drink line. Tranquini is a natural de-stress drink made from a unique herbal blend — green tea extract containing natural theanine, lemon balm, chamomile and lavender, according to the company. Tranquini is made with 100 percent organic cane sugar, no artificial colors, only natural flavors, and contains zero preservatives.