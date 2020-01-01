New from Fiserv Inc., TransArmor Personal Data Protection is a solution that incorporates data security technology from Protegrity and enables businesses to encrypt and tokenize personal information that consumers provide to businesses during routine interactions. This includes actions such as creating a customer account, enrolling in a promotion, or disclosing basic shipping information. By allowing businesses to tokenize data in motion, in use and at rest, TransArmor Personal Data Protection can help enterprises protect sensitive consumer data to further drive their digital transformation, according to the company.