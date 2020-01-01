Trident Coffee Nitro Cold Brew

Trident Coffee introduces a small-batch, in-house roasted and brewed nitro cold brew. The directly sourced, single-estate Brazilian specialty coffee from Carmo de Minas is expertly roasted in San Diego and crafted to accentuate the low acidity, and bold chocolate and caramel flavors. Combined with a frothy head from infused nitrogen, each 12-ounce can delivers premium, craft cold brew for consumption at home or on the go.