For the first time in its more than 100-year history, the Triscuit brand introduces a new product that isn't a cracker. Triscuit Wheatberry Clusters take an overlooked ingredient, wheat berries, and use it in a new, innovative way to come up with tasty flavors and combinations, according to the maker. Instead of grounding up wheat berries to make flour, Triscuit is using them in their original whole-wheat kernel form, and combining them with nuts, seeds and dried fruit. Triscuit Wheatberry Clusters come in three varieties: Cranberries & Cashews, Cherries & Almonds, and Pumpkin Seeds & Sweet Corn. The new product contains no artificial flavors or colors, and is Non-GMO Project verified.