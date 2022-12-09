Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Rick and Morty Collector Series

Trolli, alongside Warner Bros. Consumer Products, introduces an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by Adult Swim's hit animated series, Rick and Morty. The collaboration offers the signature dual-colored sour gummi worms Trolli fans know and love, with limited-edition packaging featuring the Rick and Morty characters, according to the company. The Rick and Morty Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers come in three flavors including Original Mix, Very Berry and Fruit Punch. Fans can snag an original sticker sheet featuring their favorite eccentric Rick and Morty characters and Trolli sour gummi worms by purchasing an eight-count variety pack.