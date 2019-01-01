Ferrara Candy Co. released Trolli Sour Brite Mystery Night Crawlers as a nationwide extension of its classic Trolli sour gummy worms. The Mystery Night Crawlers innovation is the brand's first mystery treat and features white and neon sour sanded gummy worms that leave fans guessing with every bite. Each package contains three dual-flavored crawlers: White & Pink, White & Green, and White & Blue. Mystery Night Crawlers are available in a 3.8-ounce peg bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.00, a 5-ounce peg bag with a SRP of $1.79; and a 7.2-ounce peg bag with a SRP of $2.29.