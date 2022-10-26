Trolli Sour Duo Crawlers

Trolli takes gummi worms to the next level with the launch of Sour Duo Crawlers. The brand's latest innovation is a fruity-flavored dual textured sour gummi worm delivering a multisensory experience, according to Ferrara. These crawlers combine two sour tropical flavors with one side that's a classic chewy gummi, and another other side that's whipped and aerated to get the soft and squishy texture. Each pack features three flavor combinations including Mango/Pineapple, Citrus/Watermelon and Strawberry/Guava. They will begin appearing on shelves December 2022.