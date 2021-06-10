During the holiday season when drinkers may reach for wine and spirits, Truly is giving them a reason to reach for hard seltzer this year. Available nationally on Nov. 1, the Truly Holiday Party Pack features four cocktail-inspired flavors of hard seltzer: Cran Orange Sparkler, Pom Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style, and Spiked Apple Spice. Just like the rest of the Truly lineup, each style in the Holiday Party Pack has a 5 percent ABV, 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and is gluten free. The unique, cocktail-inspired flavors and vibrant packaging make this pack a festive choice for any party or gift-giving moment, according to the company.