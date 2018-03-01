Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry

Truly Spiked & Sparkling introduces its newest style: Truly Wild Berry. Delicious, crisp and refreshing with a hint of natural juiciness and sweetness from California strawberries, raspberries and Marion blackberries, Truly Wild Berry is poised to be the drink of the summer, according to the brand. The spiked sparkling water has only 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, a 5 percent ABV, and is naturally gluten-free. Truly Wild Berry is sold in six-packs and featured in a new Truly Berry Variety Pack. Each six-pack of slim cans has a suggested retail price of $7.99 to $9.99. The Truly Berry Variety 12-Pack — which includes Wild Berry, Pomegranate, Blueberry & Acai, and Raspberry & Lime styles — has a suggested price of $14.99 to $16.99.