05/06/2021

T&S Brass and Bronze Works Portable Sinks

The stainless-steel sinks are available in a variety of configurations.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works aims to make handwashing easier and more accessible with a line of new portable sinks. Safe for both indoor and outdoor use, the durable stainless-steel sinks are available in a variety of configurations to accommodate various applications. Operators can choose from options that connect to available water lines, or carry onboard fresh water and include a foot-activated water pump for complete off-grid use. Wastewater tanks support installations without access to existing drains, and sink models are available with manual faucets or hands-free electronic sensor faucets to further boost hygiene. Flat-packed for convenient shipping and storage, the portable sinks provide quick-and-easy assembly and setup, according to the company. 

