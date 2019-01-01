Turn Any Store Space Into Your CBD Profit Center

Press enter to search
From Countertop Merchandisers, Window Displays, Wall Mounted Cabinets to Acrylic Towers, Wire Displays, Back Counter and On-shelf Displays, Palmer offers stock & custom solutions for all popular CBD products.

When you are ready to offer: Prepackaged Edibles, Topical Lotions and Salves, Oils, Tinctures, Vape Pens, CBD Cartridges and Pods and Single or Small-dose products, we will have a display solution for your environment.
Palmer’s products are Compact, Flexible (supporting a wide range of CBD products) and Versatile enough to fit any available convenience store space.

Call us today at (586) 772-4225 or visit us on the web at www.info.palmerretailsolutions.com/cbd-solutions

